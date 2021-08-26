ANNA, Texas (KXII) - The Anna Coyotes have a new head coach. Seth Parr takes over the team after a successful run at Lubbock Coronado.

Parr brings in a new wide open offense that the players are adapting to quickly. Anna will attempt to get the ball into their play-makers hands in the open field.

“I love his scheme,” quarterback Daniel McNair said. “I love his spread offense. It gets the receivers open.”

“His air-raid offense is amazing,” linebacker CJ Miller said. “It’s going to help a lot and change some things. It is going to get us far.”

“We are going to bring an exciting style,” Parr said. “It’s something that fans will like and something the kids will be able to execute. We are hoping to be physical just like any other football team. We want to fly around and make a lot of football plays and try to win some games.”

Gaining traction in district 7-4A will not be easy. It is without a doubt the toughest 4A district in the state. It is loaded with state champion Argyle, regional finalist Paris, and regional semifinalist Melissa. Parr understands the challenge and that’s why he took the job.

“I don’t want to go and beat somebody that we know we can beat,” Parr said. “We want to play Argyle and Melissa and Paris. Those are the ones we circle just because of their great programs. That’s why we came, to be a part of that.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.