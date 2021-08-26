Texoma Local
Ardmore cracking down on overgrown tree limbs

The city of Ardmore is asking people to address lawn maintenance to assist school bus drivers as a new school year begins.(Kemper Ball)
By Kemper Ball
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - As kids return to schools, school buses are returning to the roads. The last thing they need is to be distracted by overgrown tree limbs.

“You have the school buses out and you know they haven’t been out for a couple of months,” said Ardmore Community Development Services director Jessica Scott “Then they go out and they start hitting them and it kind of becomes a problem.”

Limbs are required to have 13.6 feet between them and the road.

When they hang too low they can distract drivers and damage larger vehicles.

“Fire trucks have these little lights that go right on top and those tree limbs will just knock them right off” said Scott.

Code enforcers will be going around the city inspecting tree limb height.

Signs will be left at homes with branches that do not meet requirements, but the city is willing to work with those who need help clearing them.

“If you do happen to get a sign from one of the city workers and you need more time or you need some assistance give us a call,” said Scott. “If you reach out to us we’ll help you.”

In addition to keeping motorists safe reducing excess tree limbs can keep city equipment in good condition.

“When fire trucks or trash trucks or school buses are damaged it costs the tax payers money,” said Scott. “So just by us doing a little bit of maintenance on our own homes it can actually save everyone money and heartache and keep people safe.”

For more information on how to get assistance with your overgrown branches call the Ardmore Community Development Services office at 580-223-3477.

