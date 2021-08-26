Bryan County catalytic converter thief caught

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A Bryan County man is in jail for stealing catalytic converters.

27-year-old Dylan Ryan Ham was charged with Grand Larceny for stealing catalytic converters and rims from K&D Customs in Durant.

He was also charged with possession of meth.

Ham was charged with 2nd degree burglary and malicious injury to property earlier this month and 2 other burglary charges in 2020.

His bond is set at $50,000.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.