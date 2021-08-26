Man dies in Grayson County Jail custody

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Rangers and the Justice of the Peace are investigating after an inmate in the Grayson County Jail died Tuesday.

Grayson County Jail Administrator, Captain Sarah Bigham, said the man had a medical condition the jail medical staff was unable to treat at the facility. He was transferred to a hospital where he died.

The man, a 54-year-old Sherman native, had been in custody for 216 days.

He was booked for a parole violation, though Bigham did not confirm what he was on parole for, and was awaiting transfer to another facility.

That inmate had been in the hospital for 15 days. His cause of death won’t be release until the Texas Rangers and the Justice of the Peace finish their investigation.

“We do have on-site medical staff but there are limitations to what are medical staff can do here at our facility,” Bigham said.

Bigham says the jail’s medical staff determines if an inmate needs to be tested for COVID-19. If they’re too sick to treat on-site they’re sent to the hospital.

“A lot of our inmates are on restriction right now and we’re not testing a lot of our inmates because we’re treating them the same as you would a person out on the street,” Bigham said.

Bigham would not confirm if the man died of COVID-19, but said any inmates showing symptoms of the virus, or that have come in contact with someone who is COVID positive are tested for the virus.

However, Terri Romain, who’s son is in the Grayson County Jail for illegal possession of a firearm, said her son told her sick inmates are not quarantined properly and “allowed to roam free.”

“He told me last week that there were 24 people in his pod and nine of them were real sick,” Romain said. “He told me he has puss pockets in his mouth. He said it tastes like he has metal in his mouth.”

Romain said her son has requested a COVID-19 test and filled out the proper paper work, but was denied.

“He said he had a hard time breathing, he can’t taste anything, he can’t smell, he feels like he has pneumonia in his lungs,” Romain said. “The nurse is all he gets.”

Bigham said sick inmates are treated with over the counter medications and restricted to their housing units. She said the jail does not have enough space to isolate every sick inmate from the rest of the population.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.