Mercy doctor says Delta variant is in Texoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Vishal Patel is the Director of Medicine at Mercy Ardmore. He said these days, he’s working with COVID patients daily.

“Pretty much total care,” Patel said. “See them in the ICU, see them on the floor. Basically everything from once the ER determines that that individual needs to get admitted, from thereon onwards take care of them until they get home.”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health said less than seven percent of COVID patients in Oklahoma hospitals have had the vaccine.

“It obviously proves a point, I mean when you look at all the case numbers and the incident rates,” Patel said. “Who’s getting hospitalized and who’s not. Who’s going on the ventilator, who’s going home. The vaccines work. I would urge everyone to get it done.”

Patel said the Delta variant is here- and it’s worse.

“In Ardmore, it’s not like December, January, February when it was primarily the elderly,” Patel said. The Delta variant, as everybody knows, is much more contagious. We’re seeing young people in the hospital that shouldn’t be in the hospital. In their thirties and forties on the ventilator. So yeah, it’s here. It’s here and it’s bad.”

He said it’s heartbreaking to see new moms in the ICU shortly after delivering babies.

“It’s hard to see young individuals here with babies, here in the hospital, and then trying to talk to families and try to reassure them that everything is going to be ok,” Patel said.

Patel said he’s also worried about the number of open hospital beds for patients who don’t have COVID.

“Yeah, there’s a bunch of COVID people in the hospital,” Patel said. “But there’s also a bunch of non-COVID people that need to be in the hospital. And they can’t find a hospital to go to. You have people with heart attacks and other infections that are not COVID-related, and all the beds are full.”

A Mercy spokesperson said the hospital had no beds open as of early Thursday evening.

“The public needs to realize that people who potentially could get care, that are not COVID [positive], you know, they’re hurting,” Patel said. “And we can’t do anything for them cause we have nowhere to put them.”

