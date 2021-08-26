RINGLING, Okla (KXII) - The Ringling Blue Devils know how to win football games. They have only lost three times in the last three years.

Ringling made it to the state semifinals last season and are expected to go deep again this year. It will be a different kind of club. They are much younger after graduating a big group of seniors, but they have another senior group this year that is battle tested. Those seniors are to ready to help the younger guys rise to the Ringling standard.

“It’s pretty important to set an example for the younger kids and get them going,” linebacker Brayden Johnson said.

“It’s going to take the seniors showing the young guys the standard,” center Julius Koons said. “It’s working hard. It’s the same recipe every year, just different ingredients.”

“There is a target on us. There is a target on me,” head coach Phil Koons said. “We have to understand that it all starts over every year. It’s all about humility and hard work. It’s nice to have a proud tradition, but you can’t pat yourself on the back and expect people to roll over for you. You have to go out and take it to them.”

For decades Ringling has been a proud ground and pound running football team. That could be changing. They have a quarterback in place that can throw it and some receivers that can make plays. Phil Koons says balance may be the key to this year’s Ringling team.

“I don’t like to adjust but I always do what I have to do,” Koons said. “When you have a quarterback that has a great arm like we do in Karson Daniel, and a fine group of receivers, and a couple of good running backs. We are not as powerful up front as we have been to run the power running game. You are going to have to mix it up. You don’t want to shoot yourself in the foot by not doing what you are capable of. "

