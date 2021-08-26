Texoma Local
Sherman-Denison players talk BOTA rivalry

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:02 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Players for the Sherman Bearcats and Denison Yellow Jackets are excited to renew their rivalry on Friday night.

The Battle of the Ax will be played at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman on Friday. The players for each side have waited the entire off-season to get ready for this highly anticipated game.

“Everyone is excited,” Sherman quarterback Phoenix Grant said. “Everyone is motivated. We are all working super hard and we are excited to get out there and play.”

“I know the school wants to keep it,” Denison running back Jadarian Price said. “The community wants to keep it. Most of all, we want to keep it.”

“It means everything,” Sherman safety Connor Clark said. “For the town, they all want to see it back. We want to get it back.”

“You have families that are splitting up before this game,” Denison defensive end Jakalen Fields said. “Mom probably went to Sherman, dad probably went to Denison, so that is very intense.”

“I’m excited to go play this big rivalry game,” Sherman receiver Aries Jones said. “I’m pretty nervous too”

“(It’s) crazy,” Denison quarterback Caleb Heavner said. “Sophomore year was insane. Junior year was insane. I’m pretty sure it’s not going to change this year.”

