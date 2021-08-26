Texoma Local
SOSU Aviation partners with Delta Airlines

By Emily Tabar
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) - A new partnership at Southeastern Oklahoma State University will give students the opportunity to fly for a major airline.

SOSU has partnered with Delta Airlines to give aviation students the chance to earn their wings with the company.

“For us to partner with Delta just gives our students another pathway to a successful career in that industry,” said Thomas Newsom, SOSU President.

Delta’s Propel College Career Path became effective at Southeastern Thursday.

“We have a long, rich tradition of preparing and producing some of the world’s greatest pilots,” said Newsom.

Students will graduate in 4 years, earn 1,000 hours of flight as a university instructor and fly for Delta’s partner carriers for less than 2 years until offered a commercial position.

“As part of the program they receive a job offer to become a Delta pilot even while they’re still a college student,” said Kelvin Mason, Pilot Outreach Manager for Delta.

This is a way Delta can bounce back from current pilot shortages seen across all airlines. They plan to hire 8,000 pilots over the next 10 years.

“It’s important for us to sort of start early and reach down to the collegiate level, people who are early in their pilot careers and identify people who will be our future captains and our future leaders,” said Mason.

Joshua Tisue graduated from SOSU’s program last December and is working toward his 1,000 hours.

“You get to have these experiences that you really don’t get anywhere else. The views definitely never get old. My dad has been flying, he has over 20,000 hours in an airplane and he still loves the views, loves the experiences that he had. And that’s what I’m looking forward to,” said Tisue.

The program is accepting student applications at SOSU and 12 other universities across the country until September 17th. Learn more about the program and apply here.

Two men are in jail tonight after a string of burglaries.
Two men behind bars for multiple burglaries
