Temperatures Easing Slightly This Weekend

Upper level high pressure is moving eastward and this will allow for a few more clouds in our skies and slightly milder daytime temperatures as we move into the last weekend of August.

Meanwhile, the big weather story is Tropical Storm “Ida”, which has a high likelihood of becoming a hurricane as it tracks northwestward into the Gulf this weekend. Winds may approach Category 3 status before it makes landfall somewhere along the central Gulf, most likely in Louisiana.

This storm will turn Texoma’s winds to the east by Sunday and to the northeast by Monday, but the eastward trek of the system means we will get little if any rain, perhaps just some scattered clouds, from the hurricane. Devastating flooding may occur as its remnants slow over Tennessee which has already been ravaged by recent flooding.

Hot and mostly dry weather is expected in the wake of Ida next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Friday: Mostly sunny

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Sunday: 20% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Thursday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12