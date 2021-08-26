Two men behind bars for multiple burglaries

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Two men are in jail tonight after a string of burglaries.

At about seven this morning, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said they started getting calls about burglaries in Pottsboro, near the Tanglewood area.

Just when deputies started looking into one call, in came another, and another, many reported stolen firearms.

“It seemed like these were linked together, going to be linked together,” said Heath Wester, Lieutenant of the Patrol Division at the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.

And sure enough, the Sheriff’s office said they were connected.

Two 18-year-old men, Shawn Crawley Jr., and Gavin Sopko, are each charged with two counts of burglary of a habitation and 16 counts of theft of a firearm.

“Basically, knocked on doors and if no one answers those doors and if no one answers they’ll try to find a way in, same with vehicles.”

Lt. Wester said someone called in with information on the suspects and a possible location of the firearms.

When deputies arrived...

“We’re talking handguns, to assault rifles to rifles and everything in between... ammunition as well,” said Lt. Wester.

But as for why they went on a string of burglaries...

“Other than being bored out of their mind, I don’t know,” said Lt. Wester. “The investigators are still working on that. They’re still doing interviews to determine if there’s anymore burglaries that they may have been involved in.”

Both men are in jail on a 120,000 bond.

Right now, the office said they are trying to return the firearms to their owners.

They say one way to make sure this doesn’t happen to you is to lock your vehicles and stay aware of your surroundings.

