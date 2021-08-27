123RD BOTA: What you need to know

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - It’s one of the longest running traditions for Texas High School football.

“It’s the Battle of the Ax! It is the biggest high school rivalry, the longest running one I believe, in history!” said Sherman ISD Communications director Arena Blake.

The Battle of the Ax is one of the most anticipated High School football games in Texoma, and all 123 meetings have looked a little different over the years.

In 2020, tickets were sold to a half capacity stadium. This year the stadium is at full capacity.

“We’re at full capacity, things have opened up more. There’s going to be so much energy,” said Blake.

Friday night’s game is sold out, with the total ticket count at 4,845.

“We want people to social distance if they can, and obviously it’s an option- they can wear a mask if they want to, it’s highly encouraged, so we hope everyone will do what they can to keep each other safe,” said new Sherman HS Football coach Cory Cain.

Masks will also not be required by guests this year, despite Sherman ISD’s mask requirement on campus.

“According to CDC guidelines, masks aren’t required outside,” Blake said.

According to the district website, Sherman High School has 19 students out with COVID-19, followed by 6 out at the Middle Schools and 12 students between the 7 elementary schools.

“It’s going to be different because this year we do have a full house, it’ll be different because we’ve got two new head coaches, so it’ll be a different feel, different atmosphere,” said Coach Cain.

This year, Sherman ISD is also offering free shuttle rides to and from the game.

“With all of the construction along HWY 75, we know this year might see some traffic and congestion. So, this year to help alleviate that, we’re offering a free shuttle,” Blake said.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.