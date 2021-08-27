Accidental shooting in Springer sends 2 to hospital

SPRINGER, Okla. (KXII) - Just before 8 a.m. Thursday morning the Carter County sheriffs office responded to gunshots in Springer.

When they arrived they found a man and a woman who had both suffered gunshot wounds.

A neighbor who does not wish to be identified out of fear for her safety said she heard two shots and came outside to investigate.

“I looked over there and I seen both of them he was sitting on the lawn and she was standing up on the porch,” the neighbor said.

According to sheriff Chris Bryant the woman was attempting to shoot a skunk.

While maneuvering the slide the handgun went off, firing a bullet through her hand and then hitting her brother.

“Nobody hollered so I just assumed everything was ok so I just went back in” said the neighbor.

Emergency services arrived quickly and took the brother to the hospital. the sister was flown to a hand specialist.

Neighbors say they expected something like this to happen eventually.

This isn’t the first time they’ve heard gunshots coming from that home.

“We’ve had bullets fly over into our yard,” said the neighbor. “My neighbors talked to her about not doing that but we heard many bullets since then.”

Owner of Jerry’s Gun Shop Steven Harris says Accidents like this happen more often with handguns than rifles. He says muzzle awareness can help prevent them.

“As long as you have the firearm in a safe direction, Harris said. “Regardless of whether you have an accidental discharge or you’re startled and you discharge the weapon on purpose as long as its pointed in a safe direction there’s less of a chance of someone getting hurt.”

No arrests were made and both siblings are I expected to live.

