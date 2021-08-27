Texoma Local
Battle of the Ax headlines kickoff week of Texoma high school football action

Denison looks to keep the Ax for the ninth straight year Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in...
Denison looks to keep the Ax for the ninth straight year Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets look to keep the Ax for the ninth straight year Friday night on the road at Bearcat Stadium in Sherman.

Tune into News 12 throughout the evening for live updates before, during and after the Battle of the Ax.

The full Texoma High School Football Scoreboard can be found by selecting “Week 0″ here or click the image below.

Texoma HS Football Scores
You can watch all our newscasts, including the Friday Night Blitz live here or click the image below.

Watch the Blitz live
And tune into FOX 12 at 11 p.m. for a full 30 minutes of scores and highlights on The Max Blitz or watch live here.

Watch the Max Blitz live
