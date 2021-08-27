Texoma Local
Battle of the Ax pep rallies kick off ahead of Friday’s game

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Friday marks the annual Battle of the Ax game against Denison and Sherman High School and Thursday night both schools held their pep rallies to get the community and teams fired up.

“Considering that it is a lot of our senior years I’m very excited and I’m very confident in our guys that we will keep the ax for the ninth time and there’s no doubt in my hear that tomorrow will just be just fun as it always been even with the pandemic and everything last year but I’m over the moon for tomorrow,” Denison Yellow Jacket fans said.

Friday night marks the annual Battle of the Ax game for Sherman and Denison and while some are soaking in their last game, others are enjoying the start of the rivalry.

“It’s really exciting it’s something fun to be a part that more than just Sherman and Denison know about, it’s really a cool experience,” Sherman Bearcats fan said.

This rivalry game has been going on for 123 games, the longest high school rivalry in the state of Texas.

“It just brings the community together. It’s something big even though it’s a rivalry we are still basically family and it’s amazing we can still come together,” Denison Yellow Jackets fan said.

Kick off is at 7:30 at Sherman Bearcats stadium.

“More like giving them something to look forward to and if they win they feel great if they lose we are still winners so it don’t matter, but we are going to win yeah we are going to win,” Sherman Bearcats fans said.

And when asking both fans who will tomorrow...

“Sherman… Sherman … We will ..” Sherman Bearcats fans said.

“Denison… Denison … Denison ….” Denison Yellow Jackets fans said.

