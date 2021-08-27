Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

CDC: Nearly 650K have received additional COVID vaccine dose

By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Nearly 650,000 Americans had received an additional dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new figure for immunocompromised people receiving the vaccine is now part of CDC’s daily vaccination updates.

Since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the additional dose for certain higher-risk people on Aug. 13, a total of 643,000 have received the booster.

That’s out of a total of 9 million Americans who have weakened immune systems, like organ transplant recipients.

The COVID booster shots will be available for all starting the week of Sept. 20, according to the CDC.

For people who are not immunocompromised, the third shot is recommended for eight months after the second dose.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Ryan Ham's bond is set at $50,000.
Bryan County catalytic converter thief caught
The Texas Rangers and the Justice of the Peace are investigating after an inmate in the Grayson...
Man dies in Grayson County Jail custody
Two men are in jail tonight after a string of burglaries.
Two men behind bars for multiple burglaries
Jesse Hagood
Police seek help locating missing Savoy man
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said less than seven percent of COVID patients in...
Mercy doctor says Delta variant is in Texoma

Latest News

Prices for everyday goods and services rose in July by 5.4% compared to a year ago, according...
Economy: Inflation, prices still rising
This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at 10:20 p.m. EDT, and...
Ida could be devastating Cat 3 hurricane near New Orleans
LIVE: White House COVID response team briefing
President Joe Biden reacts to the terror attack in Afghanistan on Thursday.
Biden vows retribution against extremists in Kabul attack
The Asian giant hornets earned the nickname because they enter a “slaughter phase,” where they...
First ‘murder hornet’ nest found in 2021 eradicated