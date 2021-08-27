City of Sherman unveils new welcome sign for Cultural District

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A new welcome sign in Sherman was revealed this morning to welcome visitors to the downtown cultural district.

“It feels amazing, it’s great to see it come up, as a designer you always like to see your work in its final place so seeing it here in downtown and watching it come up is an amazing feeling,” Maniet said.

The preparation to find a way to get more people to visit the cultural downtown district took about a year in the making.

“We would like to make Sherman feel visitor friendly and new signs that will direct people to some of our destinations and something that really sets the tone for the kind of creative culturally rich city that we are,” Sherman Cultural District Member Cary Wacker said.

Sherman has the third oldest community theatre in the state of Texas and other century old art programs.

“Well we think it’s a wonderful way to welcome people into downtown and we are excited for people to know about our cultural district status and know that there’s a lot for people to do if they come here,” Wacker said.

One of the sign’s artist, Christopher Maniet, said the design of the sign took months.

“We wanted to try to keep something that still represented Sherman and keep it very fresh again and try to bring Sherman a little up-to-date with the signage itself with the surrounding cities,” Maniet said.

Austin College partners with the City of Sherman to help promote and advocate the arts for the cultural district.

“We are excited because this is I think the first big visible sign of the work we’ve been doing as a cultural district so certainly this is a way to set the tone for future projects that we have in downtown,” Wacker said.

Smaller signs will be going up to help direct visitors to specific locations around downtown.

