Man in custody following armed standoff in Durant

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DURANT, Oklahoma (KXII) - One man is in custody after surrendering to law enforcement following an hour and 40 minute long standoff in Durant that ended around 4 p.m. Thursday.

Neighbors said the man, a native Chickasaw, barricaded himself inside a home on the 1100 block of East Main Street.

He was holding more than one person hostage at gun point inside the house.

No one was injured. A neighbor said that same man fired off rounds of a gun as early as 5 am Thursday. They said it’s a regular occurrence and always from the same house.

This was the first time law enforcement responded.

“Everyday for about the last week (they’ve been firing shots over at that house),” said Leonard Littrell, a neighbor.

Littrell said he heard about 15 shots fired from that house this morning.

Choctaw Police are the lead investigating agency and the man is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

