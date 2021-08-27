Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Plainview prepares for Pilot Point

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Plainview will bring in Pilot Point for a border war in the opening football game.

Teams from Texas and Oklahoma will collide on Friday. Both teams are boasting division one prospects with Morgan Pearson of Plainview matching up with Pilot Point’s Ish Harris.

“You know they have a couple of outstanding athletes on their team,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “Ish Harris is that guy for them. A guy that has all the offers that he has is obviously a very good talent. He starts on both sides of the ball. He is a really good football player. It’s going to be a challenge having him running the ball over there on offense. We have to do a great job of tackling him. There’s a lot of challenges that they throw at you.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dylan Ryan Ham's bond is set at $50,000.
Bryan County catalytic converter thief caught
Jesse Hagood
Police seek help locating missing Savoy man
Last Friday Carter County sheriff Chris Bryant was pulled over in Wilson near Hewitt street and...
Carter County sheriff pulled over for speeding, resists officer
The Texas Rangers and the Justice of the Peace are investigating after an inmate in the Grayson...
Man dies in Grayson County Jail custody
The Grayson County Jail is dealing with COVID-19, just like the rest of the world.
Grayson County Jail inmate dies in hospital

Latest News

Battle of the Ax Preview
Players, coaches reflect on what Battle of the Ax means to the communities
Grayson Christian-Savoy Highlights
Grayson Christian-Savoy Highlights
Pottsboro-Collinsville Volleyball Highlights
Pottsboro-Collinsville Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights
Tom Bean-Whitesboro Volleyball Highlights