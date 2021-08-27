Plainview prepares for Pilot Point

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII) - Plainview will bring in Pilot Point for a border war in the opening football game.

Teams from Texas and Oklahoma will collide on Friday. Both teams are boasting division one prospects with Morgan Pearson of Plainview matching up with Pilot Point’s Ish Harris.

“You know they have a couple of outstanding athletes on their team,” Plainview head coach Joe Price said. “Ish Harris is that guy for them. A guy that has all the offers that he has is obviously a very good talent. He starts on both sides of the ball. He is a really good football player. It’s going to be a challenge having him running the ball over there on offense. We have to do a great job of tackling him. There’s a lot of challenges that they throw at you.”

