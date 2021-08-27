Texoma Local
Players, coaches reflect on what Battle of the Ax means to the communities

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:37 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Denison Yellow Jackets will head into Sherman to renew the Battle of the Ax rivalry on Friday night.

Both teams have new head coaches that will be experiencing the game for the first time. Cory Cain will be on the sidelines for the Bearcats. Brent Whitson will be holding things down for Denison. Both new coaches are quickly finding out what this game means to their communities.

“We are all eating at City Limits together,” Whitson said. “We’re all going to Craft Pies together. Everybody is in line to buy gas at QT. We share territory. We share a stadium on that special Friday night.”

“Since I got here in May, I hear about the Battle of the Axe every day,” Cain said. “It is very important to our people here. We want to do them proud and we wan to make them proud. We are going to do our best to do that on Friday.”

“When they make a big play the crowd is going to road, and we make a big play the crowd is going to roar,” Denison defensive end Jakalen Fields said. “It’s obviously going to be intense and it’s going to be lit.”

“Obviously the stands are going to be crowded,” Sherman quarterback Phoenix Grant said. “You are barely going to be able to hear. You just have to calm down. After that first play, usually the jitters go away and you just play football.”

