Texoma on The Extreme Fringes of Ida

Look for quiet conditions tonight with mostly clear skies, no rain, and seasonable temperatures in the lower 70s. Winds will be light southeast.

“Ida”, is now a hurricane, it will be well into the Gulf Saturday, and projections bring it to Category 4 status before making landfall southwest of New Orleans Sunday afternoon or evening. This is likely to be a disastrous hurricane in terms of storm surge, wind, and inland flooding.

Texoma will be on the extreme fringes of the storm, the main effect we will notice is rather breezy conditions Sunday-Monday and a few showers possible over the weekend into Monday. Ironically, the storm’s passage will allow for sinking air around its edges to drive temperatures upward, and we’ll be in the upper 90s for the middle of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Saturday: 20% Showers

Sunday: 30% Showers

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: Sunny, very hot

Wednesday: Sunny, very hot

Thursday: 20% Showers

Friday: 20% Showers

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12