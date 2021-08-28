Benefit for Fannin Co. woman paralyzed after ATV accident

BONHAM, Texas (KXII) -A Benefit was held Saturday afternoon at the VFW in Bonham to raise money for Tracy Woods, a Fannin County woman, who is left paralyzed in the hospital after an ATV crash.

“But no one can ever be prepared for this to happen and that’s why today is so important,” Tracy Woods’ sister, Cassie Seals said.

Tracy Woods has been in a Plano hospital paralyzed from the stomach down for the last 3 weeks after she got into an ATV accident on August 7th.

“Around one o’clock in the morning actually my son had called me about one twenty and told me that his mother was in an ATV wreck and was being care flighted” Wood

Tracy’s husband, Wesley, said from what he understands, Tracy was in the backseat of the ATV that hit a mailbox in a church parking lot causing the ATV to flip over and have another passenger land on top of Tracy.

She has been paralyzed and on a ventilator ever since.

“She’s down she’s in a lot of pain, she wants to give up and I can’t do that, I can’t let her give up,” Woods said.

Tracy is unable to talk.

“We try to read her lips and I’m terrible at that and she got some paper there on a clipboard and she writes notes on it and it’s kind of hard for her to write as far as her position in the bed on her back and holding her arms up gets pretty tiring we communicate that way,” Woods said.

A benefit was held for her on Saturday at the VFW in Bonham to raise money for medical bills, home repairs to make moving more accessible, and anything else that Tracy needs.

Her family and friends said this couldn’t have been done without the community’s support.

“Knowing that she has had such a positive impact on so many other people it just really shows me what a great person she is I mean I already knew that but hearing it from people that I don’t know and hearing it from strangers, it’s just really awesome,” Seals said.

A GoFundMe has been made to help with any donations for Tracy and her family.

