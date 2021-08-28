Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park sold under specific conditions

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The greater Wynnewood exotic animal park has been sold and a strict condition of that will keep exotic animals from returning to the property anytime soon.

In June of 2020 Big Cat Rescue Founders Carole and Howard Baskin took control over the Greater Wynnewood Zoo after a lawsuit against previous owner, Joseph Maldonado Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, ordered him to surrender the property.

For months the former exotic animal park sat vacant under the Baskins control.

“It was an easy decision to sell the zoo we never intended anything else,” said Big Cat Rescue advisory board chairman Howard Baskin.

The park recently sold for $140,000, with a catch.

“We put into the recorded documents from ever being used again not just to house exotic animals but really to have any affiliation with Joe Exotic, tiger king, or any of that,” Baskin said.

New owners Nelly and Francisco Vasquez will not be allowed to use the property as a zoo.

Animal rights activist groups are thrilled to know it won’t be used the way it was before.

“When they bring non-humans into it or anybody else who cant protect themselves then it gets serious and they should really really think about that before they take any steps in that direction,” said president and founder of Showing Animals Respect and Kindness.

According to Howard Baskin the Vasquez’ are known for fixing up properties.

For the Baskins and Big Cat Rescue, the goal of the sale stipulation is to take back the narrative and that this will help put an end to the mistreatment of animals.

“Our desire is for the 20 years of what we view as abuse of animals that went on there to just be forgotten over time.”

Another way the Baskins are hoping to bring attention to the mistreatment of exotic animals is the new film they are involved in, The Conservation Game.

The documentary follows a former police officer as he attempts to uncover a connection between celebrity conservationists and the exotic animal trade.

There’s no word yet on what the Vasquez’s plan on doing with the property but Carole Baskin says she thinks it would make a great RV park

