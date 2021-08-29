ALLEN, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Allen Mustangs head into this season under new leadership as Matt McCreary takes over as the program’s new head coach.

“Nobody’s going to be more prepared than we are and nobody’s is going to physically out work us,” said coach McCreary. “It’s not going to happen. They maybe faster than us, they maybe bigger than us, stronger than us, whatever it is. But they’re not going to out work us.”

“We you do something great he’ll let you know about it but when you do something wrong he’ll let you know about that too,” said Brody Wallis, Allen offensive lineman. “So it’s going to be great and I think we’re going to be inspired and I think we’re going to do great things.”

The Mustangs are coming off a 6-6 season, including a win the postseason. After having a taste of playoff success, the team heads into this year with confidence brewing.

“We made it to the second round of the playoffs last year but we want to do better than that,” said Davyn Wilson, Allen linebacker. “We’re expecting to go to state this year. You have to set big goals to reach them. It’s just an amazing feeling, senior year, last year, and I wouldn’t rather do it with any other group of guys.”

Coach McCreary believes his guys are right on the edge of putting together something special.

“I think a lot of them are on the right path and if they make those right decisions, great things are going to happen,” said McCreary. “We’re not peaking by any means because we’re going to get better and that first week of December hopefully. I think we’re always just that close from being great.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.