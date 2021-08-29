Jet ski crash on lake Texoma sends one to the hospital

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - One person was taken to the hospital after a jet ski crashed into a boat Saturday.

Game wardens say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Pappy Point marina.

They say a husband and wife were riding separate jet skis, when one of the jet skis crossed the path of a bass boat. The woman operating it was knocked into the water, and her husband jumped in after to rescue her.

She was taken to a local hospital with injuries.

Wardens are still investigating.

