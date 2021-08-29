Marshall County Sheriff’s office searching for missing juvenile

LEBANON, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Marshal County juvenile has been missing for several hours and now law enforcement is asking the public to help bring him home.

The Marshall County Sheriff’s office is looking for Dakoda Keith McArthur of Lebanon.

McArthur was last seen just after midnight Saturday, wearing a black Madill Wildcat hoodie, and gray sweatpants.

Deputies say McArthur does not have a history of running away, and if you see him, call 580-795-2221.

