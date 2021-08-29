Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Sacred Heart Tigers

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2021 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) -The Sacred Heart Tigers and back on the field and are hungry to get back into the postseason after a first round exit last year.

“Ending off last year in a not so happy way, we just move on, head into the summer with a great mind and worked all summer with most of my here and here we are,” said Sacred Heart linebacker Christoper Espinoza.

The Tigers bring back a solid number of starters from last year, including the big guys up front.

“Start with the offensive line, we’ve got three of five starters back there,” said head coach Dale Schilling. “We’ve been on a very good weight program, they’ve grown, they’ve matured. I think it’s going to start with the offensive and defensive lines as far as the experience coming back.”

Making the playoffs has become the standard for Sacred Heart. Now, team is looking to get out of the first round this season and make a deep postseason run.

“Anytime you go out when you don’t want to, it just gives you that much more motivation to keep going farther than expectations and just blow those out of the water an see what you can do,” said Seth Swirczynski, Sacred Heart running back.

“Obviously, yes, make the playoffs,” said Schilling. “But we have got to take that next step this year. And I say it every year, with numbers, you have to stay healthy.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Denison looks to keep the Ax for the ninth straight year Friday night at Bearcat Stadium in...
Battle of the Ax headlines kickoff week of Texoma high school football action
Man in custody following armed standoff in Durant.
Man in custody following armed standoff in Durant
The Battle of the Ax is one of the most anticipated High School football games in Texoma, and...
123RD BOTA: What you need to know
Two men are in jail tonight after a string of burglaries.
Two men behind bars for multiple burglaries
The Oklahoma State Department of Health said less than seven percent of COVID patients in...
Mercy doctor says Delta variant is in Texoma

Latest News

Madill-Tishomingo Highlights
Madill-Tishomingo Highlights
Denison-Sherman Highlights
Denison-Sherman Highlights
Pilot Point-Plainview Highlights
Pilot Point-Plainview Highlights
Purcell-Lone Grove Highlights
Purcell-Lone Grove Highlights
Sunnyvale-Gunter Highlights
Sunnyvale-Gunter Highlights