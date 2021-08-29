MUENSTER, Texas (KXII) -The Sacred Heart Tigers and back on the field and are hungry to get back into the postseason after a first round exit last year.

“Ending off last year in a not so happy way, we just move on, head into the summer with a great mind and worked all summer with most of my here and here we are,” said Sacred Heart linebacker Christoper Espinoza.

The Tigers bring back a solid number of starters from last year, including the big guys up front.

“Start with the offensive line, we’ve got three of five starters back there,” said head coach Dale Schilling. “We’ve been on a very good weight program, they’ve grown, they’ve matured. I think it’s going to start with the offensive and defensive lines as far as the experience coming back.”

Making the playoffs has become the standard for Sacred Heart. Now, team is looking to get out of the first round this season and make a deep postseason run.

“Anytime you go out when you don’t want to, it just gives you that much more motivation to keep going farther than expectations and just blow those out of the water an see what you can do,” said Seth Swirczynski, Sacred Heart running back.

“Obviously, yes, make the playoffs,” said Schilling. “But we have got to take that next step this year. And I say it every year, with numbers, you have to stay healthy.”

