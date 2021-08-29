Sherman approves $125 million budget for next fiscal year

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Sherman City Council approved a new budget for the upcoming fiscal year, and it’s topping last years by several million.

“As our city grows, we’ll build new streets, we’ve got to provide those services to our new citizens, trash, we’ve got to provide infrastructure, we’ve got to provide police services, fire services,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler. “Everything grows when our city grows.”

That also means the city of Sherman’s budget is growing too.

Sherman City Council approved the next fiscal year’s budget for more than 125 million dollars, about 28 million dollars more than last year.

“Sherman is in hyper-growth mode; that’s a key factor to remember,” said Plyler.

And one of the bigger chunks of money is headed to the police department, including a new 17 million dollar police headquarters.

“We’re gonna relocate them out near the new high school and get them updated, get them the space they need and adequate resources so that they can do their jobs,” said Plyler.

Streets and roads will also get some attention with an allotted 11.9 million dollars.

And the city wants to work on its parks by building pickleball and basketball courts, plus adding more trails.

“The biggest takeaway for the budget this year is how much we are lessening our dependence on property tax receipts and more on sales tax receipts,” said Plyler.

Plyler said not to expect property taxes to go up, but residents will see utility bills increase by 4 percent or about 2 dollars a month.

“They haven’t been increased in something like ten years, so we’re a little bit behind the curve on that,” said Plyler.

Shawn Teamann voted against the capital expenditures portion of the budget because he said he doesn’t think utility rates need to go up.

The budget cycle ends in September 2022.

