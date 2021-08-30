Texoma Local
Alcohol related crash kills one person

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Pushmataha County man is dead after a crash caused by alcohol.

It happened on OK-43, near county road N 4308, just three miles north of Clayton.

Troopers say around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, a Ford F-150 was headed west when it left the roadway, struck an embankment and rolled once before coming to a rest on it’s wheels.

The driver of the truck, a 62-year-old man from Tuskahoma, was thrown from the wreck and died at the scene.

Troopers say alcohol was the cause of this crash.

