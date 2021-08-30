Appaloosa show wraps up at Hardy Murphy Coliseum

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The Dal-Worth Appaloosa Horse Club concluded their summer show in Ardmore Sunday evening.

Jim Jirkovsky from Gainesville said he’s had horses all his life, and appaloosas are where the magic is.

“They’re a great all around horse, but mainly it’s the people. I mean it just. appaloosa people are more family oriented and stuff. and I’ve shown quarter horses, I’ve shown paints I’ve shown Arabians, but Appaloosas have been good to me and it’s allowed me to do what I like to do.

Jirkovsky showed three horses today.

“I showed a horse called Done Jacked My Heart. I showed a horse called T C Tommy Boy and Skip Macaroni,” Jirkovsky said. “They’re all different but they’re all good.”

It was Skip Macaroni’s first show.

“Skip Macaroni is a 3 year old,” Jirkovsky said. “It’s his first time he’s ever been to town. I am very proud of him, he handled it good. We didn’t win it all but we placed. He stayed quiet.”

Jirkovsky said the key to performing well in a horse show is consistency.

“Every time you look at that horse he’s the same,” Jirkovsky said. “So he’s not got his head up one time and down the next time or you’re pulling on him this time and not the next time. just consistency, a horse that looks like he’s enjoying doing what they’re asking him to do.”

Jirkovsky said the next time he’ll bring Skip Macaroni to town will be for the world show in November.

“He passed the test,” Jirkovsky said.

