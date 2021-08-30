Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Ardmore teen shot at Douglass Park while playing basketball

Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.
Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.(KXII)
By Caroline Cluiss
Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Douglass Park in Ardmore. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot while playing basketball.

Ardmore police said the shooting appears to have been a mistake. Police said they believe the shooter was aiming for someone else.

“At this time there is no motive,” Ardmore Public Information Officer Claude Henry said. “It looks like it’s going to be a random act.”

Henry said two shots were fired at the park near 11th Avenue Northeast and N Street Northeast. Only one bullet hit the boy.

“The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the right foot,” Henry said. “I don’t believe at this time it’s going to be life threatening. The subject was transported to the emergency room, treated and should be released.”

Henry said several people at the basketball court witnessed the drive-by shooting. The shots were fired from a gray Toyota SUV.

“There were reports of another vehicle being in the area that possibly could have been maybe the target of the shooter,” Henry said. “The victim in this case just happened to be at the wrong time in the wrong place and was struck by a stray bullet.”

Henry said the victim didn’t recognize the suspect. Police collected evidence at the scene.

Henry said the department’s next step in the investigation will be to find the vehicle’s owner.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Ardmore police at (580) 223-1212.

To send APD information anonymously, download the Tip 411 app.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Pappy Point marina.
Jet ski crash on lake Texoma sends one to the hospital
A Pushmataha County man is dead after a crash caused by alcohol
Alcohol related crash kills one person
Benefit for a Fannin county woman after an ATV accident left her paralyzed in the hospital
Benefit for Fannin Co. woman paralyzed after ATV accident
The Greater Wynnewood Zoo has been sold under the condition that it will not be used as a zoo...
Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park sold under specific conditions
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

The storm forced gas production to slow, and now people all over the country, including right...
Hurricane Ida pushes up gas prices
The deadline to turn in a vaccine consent form is Tuesday August 31st.
Denison ISD to hold student vaccine clinic Friday, deadline to sign up Tuesday
Defon Jesse Mergel Sr.
Idabel man arrested on child porn, gun charges
Denison ISD to hold student vaccine clinic Friday, deadline to sign up Tuesday