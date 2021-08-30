Ardmore teen shot at Douglass Park while playing basketball

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday at Douglass Park in Ardmore. A 16-year-old boy was shot in the foot while playing basketball.

Ardmore police said the shooting appears to have been a mistake. Police said they believe the shooter was aiming for someone else.

“At this time there is no motive,” Ardmore Public Information Officer Claude Henry said. “It looks like it’s going to be a random act.”

Henry said two shots were fired at the park near 11th Avenue Northeast and N Street Northeast. Only one bullet hit the boy.

“The victim suffered one gunshot wound to the right foot,” Henry said. “I don’t believe at this time it’s going to be life threatening. The subject was transported to the emergency room, treated and should be released.”

Henry said several people at the basketball court witnessed the drive-by shooting. The shots were fired from a gray Toyota SUV.

“There were reports of another vehicle being in the area that possibly could have been maybe the target of the shooter,” Henry said. “The victim in this case just happened to be at the wrong time in the wrong place and was struck by a stray bullet.”

Henry said the victim didn’t recognize the suspect. Police collected evidence at the scene.

Henry said the department’s next step in the investigation will be to find the vehicle’s owner.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Ardmore police at (580) 223-1212.

To send APD information anonymously, download the Tip 411 app.

