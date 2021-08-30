Denison ISD to hold student vaccine clinic Friday, deadline to sign up Tuesday

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison ISD is partnering with the Medicine Shoppe to hold a student vaccine clinic this week.

Any Denison ISD student 12 and older is eligible to receive their Pfizer vaccine at school Friday.

The district said they partnered with the Denison pharmacy to give parents a more convenient option for vaccinating their kids.

“The more students we have vaccinated, the safer that our schools are going to be,” said Rachael Weger, Head Nurse for Denison ISD.

Weger said the Medicine Shoppe in Denison approached the school and said they have plenty of Pfizer doses available to hold a clinic.

“Depending on how much participation we have will determine the rotation schedule,” said Weger.

This Friday September 3rd, DISD students 12 and older can be vaccinated at B. McDaniel Intermediate School, Scott Middle School and Denison High School.

“We’re gonna do a follow up vaccination in three weeks for the second dose, and then yes we’re hoping to have lots of opportunities throughout the school year,” said Weger.

The district had a total of 29 new positive cases in the first week of school and 37 new positive cases last week. Their website lists new cases at each campus every day.

“Cases have been increasing unfortunately each week, and hospitalization rates for pediatrics is at an all-time high in our nation. So we feel like this is really important to protect our kids,” said Weger.

They said holding a clinic during the school day gives everyone a more convenient option.

“We also felt like there was a couple benefits to parents having the vaccine clinics in school. First is the very convenient option for parents because the students are already here. Also it is a comfortable setting for the students. They’re very comfortable with their campus nurses who will be helping to administer those vaccines,” said Weger.

Vaccines are not mandatory in the district. The district said they are leaving the choice up to parents.

“We highly encourage parents to reach out to their personal physician to discuss concerns that they might have regarding the COVID vaccine so that they can make an informed decision,” said Weger.

The deadline to turn in a consent form is Tuesday August 31st. The form must be printed out, completed and returned to school for your child to be vaccinated this week. The consent form and vaccine information sheet can be found here.

