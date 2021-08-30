Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Florida judge asked to block enforcement of ‘anti-riot’ law passed after BLM protests

Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against...
Gov. Ron DeSantis urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.(Source: WESH via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A federal judge is considering claims that a new Florida law designed to deter violent public demonstrations is instead unconstitutionally chilling free speech and legitimate rights to protest.

Attorneys for several organizations challenging the law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker in a hearing Monday to block enforcement of key parts of the law.

DeSantis signed the so-called anti-riot bill into law in April.

He had urged the state Legislature to pass a measure to enhance penalties against violent protesters after last year’s tumultuous demonstrations over the treatment of Black people by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Pappy Point marina.
Jet ski crash on lake Texoma sends one to the hospital
A Pushmataha County man is dead after a crash caused by alcohol
Alcohol related crash kills one person
Benefit for a Fannin county woman after an ATV accident left her paralyzed in the hospital
Benefit for Fannin Co. woman paralyzed after ATV accident
The Greater Wynnewood Zoo has been sold under the condition that it will not be used as a zoo...
Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park sold under specific conditions
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

A U.S. military aircraft takes off at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan,...
Last troops exit Afghanistan, ending America’s longest war
More residents are being evacuated as fire officials are losing control of the Caldor Fire.
Thousands rush to flee Lake Tahoe resort city as fire nears
Simon Brewer took video Sunday from Golden Meadow, Louisiana. It shows roofs off of buildings...
LIVE: Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, shatters the power grid
The letters belonged to childhood sweethearts Betty and Gene Herron. They grew up in the...
Long lost WWII love letters found in donated jewelry box and returned to family
In this May 28, 2020, file photo, a passenger wears personal protective equipment on a Delta...
EU takes US off safe travel list; backs travel restrictions