Hurricane Ida pushes up gas prices

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Just because Texoma didn’t get the brunt of Hurricane Ida’s wind and rain doesn’t mean the area wasn’t impacted by it.

The storm forced gas production to slow, and now people all over the country, including right here in sunny Texoma, are paying the price at the pump.

“I got to keep my car, all my vehicles gassed up, and it’s pretty expensive,” said Quinci Stephens, who’s filling up his truck with gas.

Stephens hauls cars for a living.

It’s his own company, and he already spends about 120 dollars a day while driving his truck for work.

Some local gas stations said they saw gas go up last week, and it will likely rise more before prices level off.

Officials said it could be anywhere from a few cents to a double-digit increase because of Hurricane Ida.

“It takes away from my profit, the more gas I got to spend so I can’t pay people as much money,” said Stephens.

Higher prices at the pump are hitting gas stations all over the county.

“13 percent of the U.S.’s supply of gasoline has likely been affected by this hurricane,” said Leslie Gamble, the AAA Oklahoma spokesperson.

Brad Douglass, CEO of Douglass Distributing, said about 95 percent of Gulf oil production was taken offline, and at least four refineries shut down to try and prevent problems like oil spills.

“What we’re seeing is less oil production, less refining, and that’s gonna mean higher prices for you and I,” said Douglass.

Even though prices are rising, officials warn not to panic.

“There is no threat of not having gas,” said Gamble. “We just need to remain calm and keep our friends in Louisiana in our prayers.”

Right now, both Gamble and Douglass said it’s a waiting game.

Refineries and pipelines will need to be assessed for damage from the hurricane before figuring out how long prices will be up.

The good news is experts predict it’ll be temporary- regardless.

