Small Tuesday Rain Chance, Big-Time Heat This Week

Hottest readings may come this Holiday weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
An upper level high pressure system to our west will build back into Texoma this week with hot and mostly dry conditions. Today and Tuesday an isolated chance of t-storms with Tropical system Ida just to our east. The high pressure system will weaken just a little over the weekend and allow high temps to fall back into the low 90s’

Ida is weakening rapidly and will be just an area of low pressure by tomorrow. It gave Texoma light northeasterly wind today and very light winds from variable directions will be in the Tuesday forecast.

Texoma’s weather will be dominated primarily by upper high pressure through this weekend. A combination of fairly dry air aloft and the high mean rain-free skies, except for a very slight chance of a Tuesday shower, right through the weekend. Temperatures will be above average, in the mid and upper 90s.

Hottest weather probably comes this Holiday weekend as the upper high will be directly overhead for several days.

Here’s the seven day:

Tuesday:  10% Showers

Wednesday: Sunny, very hot

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday:  Sunny, very hot

Sunday: Sunny, very hot (probably the hottest day of the weekend)

Monday: Sunny, very hot

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

