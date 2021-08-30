Stratford Bulldogs

STRATFORD, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Straford Bulldogs are gearing up for their second season back in Class A. The Bulldogs will be a young team, with just two seniors on this year’s squad, but head coach Michael Blackburn is confident in his players are up for the challenge.

“We got great group of core younger kids that have really stepped up and kind of taken the lead,” said coach Blackburn. “We got a good group of juniors, good group of sophomores, that at the core of them, I think can do some good things if they keep working hard.”

“We are a young team but we got a lot of experience and we got a lot more attitude to us this year,” said Aaron Carter, Stratford defensive lineman.

Stratford finished last year 2-7, leaving a bad taste in the players mouths and motivating them to prove people wrong this season.

“Just go off of what we did last year,” said Stratford offensive lineman Dalton Hurley. “What mistakes we made and try to make them up for this year, make them better than what we did last year.”

“They’re working hard and they’ve had great attitudes,” said coach Blackburn. “I think this group will continue to get better as we move along.”

“I think we’re capable of a lot honestly,” said Dayton Goodridge,” Stratford linebacker. “I think we can go pretty far into the playoffs if we give it everything we’ve got.”

The Bulldogs know the path to the postseason won’t be easy, with a challenging district schedule.

“You know, first two district games are Ringling and Elmore which I think are probably who most picked to be one and two,” said Blackburn. “I mean Wayne’s right there and other guys as well. It will be tough but we’re excited about it and I think they’ll step up to the challenge.”

