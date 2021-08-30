Texoma Local
Texoma Christian Eagles

By KXII Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The Texoma Christian Eagles are heading into their second season playing six-man football and had quite the learning experience in year one.

“A six-man game is like a track meet,” said head coach Matt Townsend. “We also learned that it’s a much more wide open game with so many possibilities of what could happen inside a play as opposed to 11-man.”

“The game never stops going no matter how tired you are, no matter how slow your offense runs,” said TCS quarterback Hayden Turner. “It’s going to keep going like basketball on grass.”

With the the team now more familiar with the game of six-man football, the Eagles look to open up the playbook even more.

“So we’re trying to train all our guys to play anywhere on the field on offense and defense,” said Townsend. “Our coaching staff and our players feel pretty comfortable rolling into year two.”

TCS saw some success towards the end of last season, include making the playoffs, and will look to continue to build off of that success this year.

“Towards the end of the season we had a lot of good things in our offense and defense,” said Jonah Barker, TCU running back. “I think building off of what we had last year, we can be a lot better than last year.”

“I feel like we have a lot of good team speed, we have a lot of guys that can catch,” said Townsend. “So we’re going to spread things out. We’re going to throw the ball down the field and see if we can get people to run with us.”

