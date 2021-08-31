5K planned for Katie Palmer Project

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - An organization is gearing up for their second year of spreading light in memory of a beloved former Denison teacher, wife and mother.

It all started to honor the life and giving spirit of Katie Palmer, a Denison woman who lost her life in April 2020. Last Christmastime, a friend and off-duty firefighter started the Katie Palmer Project with a goal of hanging Christmas lights on the homes of families going through loss or hardship all in Katie’s name. Now they’re getting ready to raise money for this year’s nominations.

“She donated her organs, she was an organ donor. With the organs that she donated she saved a half a dozen lives,” said John Palmer, husband of Katie Palmer.

Palmer describes his late wife as a bright light who shined in everything she did. The couple was hit by a vehicle while walking in their neighborhood last year. John survived. Katie did not.

“Katie always put others first and the Katie Palmer Project embodies everything that Katie stood for,” said Palmer.

Last year they raised $4,500 to hang Christmas lights on the homes of 10 families from Dallas to Denison.

This fall they’ll hold a virtual 5K fun run to raise funds for this year’s project.

“We wanted to have a fundraiser where we can get as much involvement as possible,” said Palmer.

Palmer said they chose a virtual 5K to not only be responsible, but to reach as many people as possible.

“So you can run or walk that 5K anywhere you want to and very important if you do that to make sure you post as many pictures as you can on social media. You can post those on our Katie Palmer Project page,” said Palmer.

The race will take place on October 9th. All funds raised will cover the materials needed.

They hope to raise enough money to hang lights for every nominee and let Katie’s light shine in as many homes across North Texas as possible.

“By doing this and by donating you’re just letting a family know that’s going through a hardship, has suffered a loss that we support you, we care about you and we want to let you know that you’re not in this alone,” said Palmer.

The deadline to register for the 5K is September 25th. Find more information on the Katie Palmer Project here. Registration for the 5K can be found here.

