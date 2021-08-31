ANTLERS, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Antlers Bearcats are reloaded and ready to make some noise this season as the team brings back over half of its starters from last year.

“We’ve got eight guys on each side of the ball that’s had basically two years of experience, in the weight room, with our offense, with our defense,” said coach Dustin Beasley. “We’ve got a chance to be pretty tough.”

“Last year we were kind of inexperienced in how to win ball games,” said quarterback Andrew Arnold. “We had a lot of close, nail bitter losses. So I think this year we just have the experience of how to actually win ball games.”

Those close losses gave the Bearcats plenty of motivation in preparing for this year.

“We’re working harder,” said linebacker Dakota Williams. “We shouldn’t have lost those games. We got to get better in our secondary, we gave up too many big bombs last year. We’re going to get better and we’re going to go out there and compete.”

“We were on the verge of beating those teams, so how do we get over that hump? We decided that it was through hard work,” said Beasley. “You know out work your opponents every day.”

“I think it made everyone work harder because we saw our potential that we have,” said Garrett Bailey, tight end. “It really fueled some fire that we have.”

Coach Beasley knows his offense will be tough to stop and believes his defense will make major stride this season.

“We’ve moved some people around that I think is going to make us way more effective,” said Beasley. “And with the strength and experience and maturity, now I think we’re there.”

