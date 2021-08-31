Texoma Local
Bonnaroo canceled due to waterlogged conditions

FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo...
FILE - Which Stage, Andrew Jorgensen, Bonnaroo, Bonnaroo 2019. According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.(Andrew Jorgensen | JORGPHOTO)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (Gray News) – Event organizers canceled Bonnaroo Tuesday afternoon due to waterlogging in the main concert stage area.

According to the event website, the ground is “incredibly saturated” and the campgrounds are flooded to the point that vehicles are unable to drive or park safely.

“We have done everything in our power to try to keep the show moving forward, but Mother Nature has dealt us a tremendous amount of rain over the past 24 hours, and we have run out of options to try to make the event happen safely and in a way that lives up to the Bonnaroo experience,” event organizers posted online.

According to the Bonnaroo website, all tickets purchased through Front Gate Tickets will be refunded within 30 days.

“We will see you on the farm in June 2022,” the website says.

