Dove Hunting season, Labor Day weekend ahead

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Game wardens are preparing for a busy holiday weekend ahead at the Lake, between Labor Day and Dove hunting season. They’re asking everyone who plans on heading outdoors to make safety their top priority.

Texas Game Wardens were called out to a boat crash at Grand Pappy Point Marina Saturday morning.

“We had a pretty major boat accident. A young lady was seriously injured, broken leg, broken arm and some internal injuries,” said Game Warden Daren Blackerby.

They say a 27-year-old woman ran into a boat and fell off the personal watercraft she was driving.

“We just want people to be safe, you know? There’s a lot of water out here and there’s a lot of people that get out here on Labor Day weekend- they want to rent boats, rent jet skis and they may not know how to operate them,” said Blackerby.

“Someone else on another jet ski might come by, and the two of you might collide, or someone else on another boat could come by and on a major holiday, I hate to say it, but it’s exceedingly dangerous,” said local Lake Texoma goer David Sanders.

Sanders says Labor Day weekend is the unofficial end of summer, and it draws many people to the lake- many with little to no boating experience.

“Thousands more people on the lake than what you’d normally get, which turns the water really choppy and makes it dangerous. Plus you’ve got kids out there who don’t know to look for other people out on the lake or other boats coming by, it can be really dangerous,” Sanders said.

Mix that with Dove hunting season beginning Wednesday, Blackerby says it’s a recipe for a busy weekend ahead.

“There’s houses around and sometimes people don’t realize that their shot can carry past that dove they’re aiming at,” Blackerby said. “So just be courteous of those around you.”

Blackerby says wardens will be out monitoring hunters as well as the lake so it’s crucial guests prepare to be extra cautious.

“Be safe, wear your life jacket and watch out for other boaters,” said Sanders.

