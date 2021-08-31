HEAT ADVISORY for Wednesday

A Heat Advisory is posted for all of the News 12 viewing area from noon to 8pm Wednesday. Excessive heat can cause heat sickness with prolonged exposure. Avoid extended periods of exertion outside during the afternoon on Wednesday if at all possible.

Texoma’s weather will be dominated primarily by upper high pressure through this weekend. A combination of fairly dry air aloft and the high in place means rain-free skies for the next few days. Temperatures will be above average, in the mid and upper 90s, and in fact we’ll be very close to 100 degrees Wednesday and again Saturday. Thus, it’s conceivable that we may reach the triple digits for the first time this year during this 7-Day forecast.

Both the GFS and ECMWF models show a weak front arriving Sun-Mon with the upper air set-up suggesting a small chance of rain Monday, so I’ve put in 20% for Labor Day to cover that potential.

Here’s the seven day:

Wednesday: Sunny, very hot

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday: Sunny, very hot

Sunday: Sunny, very hot

Monday: 20% Showers

Tuesday: Mostly sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV