Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday.

Melson Berlus and his wife left their apartment on Saturday and drove nine hours to Sherman to escape the Category 4 hurricane.

“This is the first time we’ve had to evacuate,” Berlus said. “It was very frustrating, we had to get gas and I had to leave my other car behind.”

Ida made landfall 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit the state. Katrina killed 1,800 people and devastated the city of New Orleans.

Berlus said he and his wife chose Sherman because he has family here and brought just 5 percent of their belonging with them, leaving their other car behind.

“Some clothes and some food that’s it,” Berlus said. “(Getting out) was very difficult, there was a lot of traffic on the bridge. It took us awhile.”

Ida is currently making its way through Mississippi. Currently more than 3,600 FEMA members have been deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas to help with clean up and search and rescue efforts.

“We’re hoping everything is the same,” Berlus said. “Hoping.”

As of Monday, Ida reportedly killed two people in its path and Louisiana’s governor said more fatalities are expected.

There are currently more than 1 million homes and businesses without power including the entire city of New Orleans.

“Pray for us,” Berlus said. “It was my first time, I was not expecting it to be this bad.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.