Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma

By Mike Rogers
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday.

Melson Berlus and his wife left their apartment on Saturday and drove nine hours to Sherman to escape the Category 4 hurricane.

“This is the first time we’ve had to evacuate,” Berlus said. “It was very frustrating, we had to get gas and I had to leave my other car behind.”

Ida made landfall 16 years to the day Hurricane Katrina hit the state. Katrina killed 1,800 people and devastated the city of New Orleans.

Berlus said he and his wife chose Sherman because he has family here and brought just 5 percent of their belonging with them, leaving their other car behind.

“Some clothes and some food that’s it,” Berlus said. “(Getting out) was very difficult, there was a lot of traffic on the bridge. It took us awhile.”

Ida is currently making its way through Mississippi. Currently more than 3,600 FEMA members have been deployed to Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Texas to help with clean up and search and rescue efforts.

“We’re hoping everything is the same,” Berlus said. “Hoping.”

As of Monday, Ida reportedly killed two people in its path and Louisiana’s governor said more fatalities are expected.

There are currently more than 1 million homes and businesses without power including the entire city of New Orleans.

“Pray for us,” Berlus said. “It was my first time, I was not expecting it to be this bad.”

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Game wardens say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. at the Grand Pappy Point marina.
Jet ski crash on lake Texoma sends one to the hospital
A Pushmataha County man is dead after a crash caused by alcohol
Alcohol related crash kills one person
Benefit for a Fannin county woman after an ATV accident left her paralyzed in the hospital
Benefit for Fannin Co. woman paralyzed after ATV accident
The Greater Wynnewood Zoo has been sold under the condition that it will not be used as a zoo...
Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park sold under specific conditions
This image taken from video shows Hurricane Ida from space.
Hurricane Ida lashes Louisiana, knocks out New Orleans power

Latest News

Lamberth road in Sherman is getting torn apart, as crews work to replace the bridge and...
Lamberth road construction continues in Sherman
The storm forced gas production to slow, and now people all over the country, including right...
Hurricane Ida pushes up gas prices
Ardmore police are investigating after a shooting on Sunday sent one teen to the hospital.
Ardmore teen shot at Douglass Park while playing basketball
The deadline to turn in a vaccine consent form is Tuesday August 31st.
Denison ISD to hold student vaccine clinic Friday, deadline to sign up Tuesday