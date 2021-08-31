Texoma Local
Lamberth road construction continues in Sherman

By Nina Quatrino
Published: Aug. 30, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Lamberth road in Sherman is getting torn apart, as crews work to replace the bridge and portions of the street.

“It is a huge inconvenience and we understand that,” said Sherman City Mayor David Plyler.

The city is replacing the bridge there, but it’s a project that came from another problem.

“The (sewer) lines collapsed, the manhole collapsed, and city crews were having to come out twice a day to manually empty that- and that was a big mess, and a big problem,” said Mayor Plyler. “So the decision was made to just shut it off.”

In late June, the city began work on sewage lines in the area of Travis and Lamberth road, that had collapsed on themselves.

Now, the city plans on raising the street to the manhole’s height by nearly 3 feet.

“The elevation of this manhole is going to be the new street elevation, so it’s going to be much higher, the road will be wider, and it will hopefully address the flooding issue,” Mayor Plyler said.

Residents and employees in the area are told the construction should last until mid-November.

It’s a project that’s funded by FEMA, and the city’s capital improvement program budget.

“We are going back in and fixing the sewer lines that we can get to. We’re conducting a survey and a study downtown on the utilities and sewer lines. We’ll have those results soon,” said Mayor Plyler.

Mayor Plyler says once it’s completed, it will improve the city for years to come.

“It’s going to be a great addition to our city, and it’s going to improve this intersection so much,” Mayor Plyler said.

