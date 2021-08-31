Texoma Local
Oklahoma Salvation Army volunteers leave for Louisiana with aid

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Tuesday morning two Oklahoma Salvation Army members left for Louisiana in a van full of food and water to help out with hurricane relief.

“We’ve just been walking the local New Orleans news,” Captain Kim Grimes with Salvation Army Ardmore said. “And you know the area, some of the parishes down in New Orleans, south of New Orleans, their bridges are out. So we’ve just been watching that and just saying ‘Okay, how are we going to be able to help them?’ We may have to find someone with boats.”

Grimes said right now relief organizations are going in blind.

She plans to follow the Altus volunteers in two weeks.

“It’s able to carry already cooked meals, snacks, water, small supplies, and we can go in the areas where a regular vehicle can go,” Grimes said. “Good thing it’s four wheel drive. And so that’s nice, and so the big feeding units can’t go down some of these streets especially if trees are hanging and power lines. But our truck can get through.”

And she’s prepared to not hear back from them for days, maybe even weeks.

“We’re still trying to communicate with some of our friends in that area because power has been down and cell towers of course are down. And so lots of trees are down. So it’s just, you wait and see.”

Grimes said even when they find service, it’s hard for volunteers to keep phones charged with the power out, and gas is hard to get.

Grimes said the best way to help out is with cash. Donations help them buy shelter and necessities for hurricane victims.

She said all of the money goes straight to disaster relief, not administrative costs or anything else.

Donate here or by calling 1-800-725-2769

