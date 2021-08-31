Race for Sherman mayor begins

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - In just about two months, Sherman voters will head to the polls to vote for mayor.

On the ballot are David Plyler and Sandra Melton.

Plyler is running for re-election.

He’s held the seat since 2011.

“We’re really not in a time in the history of our city, where we need to make a lot of changes, just because of where we are as far as growth and development and overall just basically adjusting our city to the future of where we go,” said Plyler.

Plyler said he’s been able to work on many projects like Bel-Air Village, a new police station, improvements to highway 75, and more during his term.

Now, he wants to see it through to completion.

“It’s really not a time for on-the-job training in Sherman,” said Plyler. We’re the place we’ve got to keep going; we’ve got to keep improving every day. We can’t fall behind, or we’ll have a huge problem on our hands.”

He’ll face opposition during the election from Sandra Melton.

She is stepping down from her Place Two seat on the city council to run.

“I think that we need to look at what we have here in our city, like our streets and our infrastructure things that are already here and not just necessarily the new things,” said Melton.

But she also says she wants to focus on building relationships with neighboring areas.

“I want us to learn to work together with other cities,” said Melton. “We are the county seat; we need to be regional in everything that we do. We need to be better together, not separated from city to city.”

Early voting begins October 18 and runs through the 29.

Election day is November 2, and the mayor’s seat isn’t the only one up for grabs.

Two city councils seats will be on the ballot, including Melton’s.

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.