WYNNEWOOD, Oklahoma (KXII) -The Wynnewood Savages have a new leader as Joe Jones takes the reins has the programs head coach. The Savage have been in a rough stretch the past few years but Jones is determined to get Wynnewood back on track.

“There’s a hunger and there’s a need to get back to that success that we experienced, that the program experienced in previous years,” said coach Jones. “So it’s a challenge, the community is expecting it, the kids are expecting that type of success. How quickly we can get back to that level of success, I don’t know but we are working towards that.”

Heading into his first season with the Savages, Jones has emphasized setting high standards and expectations.

“His standards are showing up, putting in work, not being lazy,” said Matthew Christoffersen, linebacker. “No matter what just putting all the work that you can into it and showing that you care.”

Jones says he knows his team will deal with some difficult times throughout the season and the challenge will be for his team to keep their heads up during that stretch.

“Just stay together, keep our hope up, keep our energy up,” said quarterback Derick Fields. “You know just keep each other’s heads lifted up.”

“Bad things happen,” said Jones. “Are going to revert to here we go again or are we going to be able to push through it. My hopes are that the work that we put in this summer can help us elevate through the bad times.”

