CADDO, Okla (KXII) - The Caddo Bruins have high expectations after going 8-3 and bringing everybody back from last year’s team.

The Bruins did not have any seniors last year. They should be improved, with a full year more experience across the board.

“It’s definitely different,” cornerback Eli McKimmy said. “We had to grow up a little bit, faster than if we were seniors. We had to step up and take leadership over everybody and kind of help them.”

“Feels like I have been a senior twice now,” nose guard Hank Bradley said. “Not ready to leave, but I’m ready to win.”

“We didn’t lose any seniors,” head coach Jeremy Proctor said. “Obviously we are thinking we are going to be right back in the mix. Hopefully we can get right back up there in the playoffs and get some redemption. Just looking at some of those games where we fell short, and just fixing some of those mistakes and getting after it.”

Making a deep run in the playoffs is the next step for Jeremy Proctor’s football team. The Bruins have the recipe for success and this may be the most talented roster they have had since winning state in 2011. The Bruins figure to be a power in the Class B playoff bracket.

“We have team speed,” Proctor said. “We have gained strength and size over the off-season. That is going to be a big push for us. The senior leadership is going to be another thing that we have, returning starters on both side of the football. So, I think that is what is going to be key for us.”

