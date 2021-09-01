Texoma Local
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza

Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor(kxii)
By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLBERT, Oklahoma (KXII) - A Colbert police car was hit by a stolen truck Tuesday afternoon.

It happened around 3 p.m. Choctaw Tribal Police said they were looking for a truck stolen from the Choctaw Travel Plaza, when it was spotted going south on 75.

Colbert and Calera police tried to catch up with it, but the driver crashed into a Colbert police car, with an officer inside.

The woman who was driving told officers she was pregnant and going into labor.

She was taken to the hospital but was medically cleared and taken to jail a few hours later.

The officer who was inside the car was not hurt.

