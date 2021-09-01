HEAT ADVISORY extended thru Thursday

A Heat Advisory through Thursday evening.

Today’s water vapor imagery shows a trough off of the Pacific coast that brings our next chance of rain, but it appears to be a fairly low chance at this time. The steering winds forecast shows upper high pressure through Saturday but easing Sunday as the upper trough tracks through, so that’s our chance of rain Sunday and possibly into Monday morning.

Feels like temperatures will ease just a bit on Thursday, a degree or two. Southwesterly winds on Saturday will drive air temperatures to their highest level of the 7-Day, touching 100 degrees in some spots. It cools somewhat as the trough passes Sun-Mon but daytime highs will continue to be well above average for most...if not all...of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday: Sunny, very hot, highs near 100

Sunday: 30% Showers/Storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday: Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12