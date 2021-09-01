Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Texoma Eats
Advertisement

HEAT ADVISORY extended thru Thursday

...but hottest temps are expected Saturday
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A Heat Advisory through Thursday evening.

Today’s water vapor imagery shows a trough off of the Pacific coast that brings our next chance of rain, but it appears to be a fairly low chance at this time. The steering winds forecast shows upper high pressure through Saturday but easing Sunday as the upper trough tracks through, so that’s our chance of rain Sunday and possibly into Monday morning.

Feels like temperatures will ease just a bit on Thursday, a degree or two. Southwesterly winds on Saturday will drive air temperatures to their highest level of the 7-Day, touching 100 degrees in some spots. It cools somewhat as the trough passes Sun-Mon but daytime highs will continue to be well above average for most...if not all...of next week.

Here’s the seven day:

Thursday: Sunny and hot

Friday: Sunny and hot

Saturday:  Sunny, very hot, highs near 100

Sunday: 30% Showers/Storms

Monday: Mostly sunny

Tuesday:  Sunny

Wednesday: Sunny

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist / News 12

Most Read

The school board unanimously approved the application for the plant at their meeting on Tuesday.
Sherman finalist for Texas Instruments manufacturing plant
North Texas Municipal Water District has suffered a catastrophic failure in their pipe serving...
Sherman residents asked to conserve water after “catastrophic” pipe failure
Colbert police vehicle struck by stolen car, driver claimed to be going into labor
Colbert Police vehicle struck after female stole car from Choctaw Travel Plaza
A Gretna, Lousiana man and his wife are staying in a Sherman hotel after fleeing the state...
Hurricane Ida evacuees come to Texoma
Chloe Mrozak, 24, arrested in Honolulu for allegedly using a fake vaccine card.
Moderna misspelled on alleged fake vaccination card; woman visiting Hawaii arrested

Latest News

This screen grab is from video that Carthage, Texas, resident Juliah Bandy says her Ring...
North Texans report fireball, loud noise from sky
A Gunter home was damaged when it was struck by lightning Tuesday afternoon.
Lightning strikes Gunter home
Baseball sized hail in Telephone, TX from Monday night's storms.
Monday storms pelt Texoma with hail
Storm damage near Pauls Valley, OK
Tornado reportedly touches down near Pauls Valley