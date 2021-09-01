Local crews help in Ida aftermath

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Local crews made their way down to Louisiana over the weekend to help with relief after Hurricane Ida.

Crews from Bryan, Coal and Pittsburg counties made it down to Louisiana Saturday, just before Hurricane Ida made landfall Sunday.

“For Oklahoma it looks just like a tornado just went through. I mean houses obliterated, gone, there’s nothing. There’s tons of people that just don’t even have a home anymore,” said Brian Norton, director of Bryan County EMS.

Wednesday morning crews were headed to Morgan City from Terrebonne Parish where they’ve spent the last few days doing disaster relief.

“Terrebonne parish was where it was predicted to go on shore, and the eye went a little bit to the east,” said Norton.

Norton said their crew joined with Coal and Pittsburg counties.

They were tasked with assessing damage, delivering necessities like bottled water and animal rescue.

“You know a lot of people just put their pets in the house and gave them food and water and hoped for the best, and then some people didn’t do anything at all to their pets. We just went around trying to, if they needed to be brought back to a shelter we brought them to a shelter,” said Norton.

They saw more wind damage than water damage. The biggest issues people have run into is no electricity, water or gas, and no cell service.

“You just ride around and every so often you might get a bar or something and you have nothing for several hours,” said Norton.

Norton says it may take months, even years for everyone to get back on their feet after Ida.

“It makes you feel good to help and be able to help and keep that spirit that’s American, you know that we help each other out anytime it needs. You kind of hope that in the event anything ever happens in Oklahoma or Texas that Louisiana and all these people would come help us too,” said Norton.

Norton says if you’d like to make a contribution to help those affected by Hurricane Ida, the best way is to donate through a big organization like the Red Cross or Salvation Army.

